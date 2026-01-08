CM condemns attack on BJP workers in Tripura, orders strict action

Agartala, Jan 8 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday condemned the attack on BJP workers allegedly by party ally TMP in West Tripura district, and said that legal action would be taken against the culprits.

The Tipra Motha Party (TMP) also criticized the incident that occurred at Hezamara area on Wednesday during the construction of an office of the BJP, saying it does not believe in the politics of violence.

According to police, two BJP workers sustained head injuries after they were allegedly attacked by members of the Tipra Motha party. The injured were undergoing treatment at GB Pant Hospital here.

The incident led to tension in the area, following which a police picket was posted there to prevent any escalation of the situation Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said political differences cannot justify violence or intimidation.

“The government has a zero-tolerance policy towards such incidents. The police and district administration have been directed to carry out a thorough investigation, identify those involved, and ensure their prompt arrest,” Saha said.

He also instructed officials to take preventive measures to avoid the recurrence of similar incidents.

Meanwhile, the Tipra Motha party also condemned the attack, terming it “completely unexpected and deplorable.” Addressing a press conference on Thursday, TMP spokesperson Rajeshwar Debbarma said violence has no place in the party’s ideology.

He asserted that party chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma has repeatedly stressed the need for peace and harmony in Tripura.

“For the development and progress of the state, all sections must work together. Violence and unrest only push the state backward,” he said.

Calling for collective responsibility, Debbarma urged all political parties and citizens to maintain a peaceful environment.

He said, “Differences of opinion are natural in a democracy, but those must never be expressed through violence.” The TMP spokesperson demanded strict action against those involved, irrespective of their political affiliation.

He called for a swift and impartial investigation and exemplary punishment to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future. PTI JOY NN