CM congratulates two students from Bengal for scoring 100 percentile in JEE (Main)

Kolkata, Apr 20 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday congratulated two students from the state who scored 100 percentile marks in the JEE (Main).

Twenty-four candidates including two from West Bengal scored a perfect 100 in the engineering entrance JEE (Main), the results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency on Saturday.

In a message on her X handle, Banerjee congratulated Devdutta Majhi and Archisman Nandy, both from West Bengal for scoring 100 percentile in the JEE (Main).

"This put them in the topmost bracket in this prestigious country-wide examination," she said.

"Their success is a matter of our pride and indicates the quality of education in our state," the CM said.

Recalling both of them secured top ranks in their respective 10th standard board examinations in 2023, Banerjee said "both of these meritorious students were felicitated by me on June 1, 2023, at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan." Expressing happiness that Devdutta was a student of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and continued her studies in West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education, she said "Devdutta is also a scholar of the state-conducted Vidyasagar Science Olympiad and secured top rank in the said Olympiad in 2022." She said the state government is "committed to remain with you". PTI SUS RG