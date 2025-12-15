CM Conrad Sangma lays foundation stone for Meghalaya House annexe in New Delhi

Shillong, Dec 15 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday laid the foundation stone for a new annexe of the Meghalaya House in New Delhi.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and General Administration Department (GAD) Minister Sosthenes Sohtun.

The annexe on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road will be constructed in two phases. The first phase will comprise 24 guest rooms along with a meeting hall and will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 22 crore, officials said.

The existing Meghalaya House complex, originally built in 1971, is spread over a 1.99-acre plot.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said the Meghalaya House in Delhi must primarily serve the people of the state by ensuring a comfortable and welcoming stay for visitors and officials alike.

He noted that the addition of new rooms would cater to the growing number of people from the state visiting Delhi for official meetings, interviews, examinations, medical purposes and other engagements.

He directed the officials to ensure that the new building is constructed with the highest standards of quality, keeping in mind modern amenities and facilities.

"We are hopeful that we will have good infrastructure with proper service," he said.

"Once completed, the 24 guest rooms will significantly enhance our capacity to accommodate visitors from the state. I look forward to the timely completion of the project," he added.

Emphasising the importance of cultural representation, Sangma stated that the building should be iconic and reflect the culture and traditions of Meghalaya's people.