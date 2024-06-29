CM & DCM posts: Another Veershaiva-Lingayat seer pitches for ministers from his community

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Jun 29 (PTI) Another prominent Veerashaiva-Lingayat seer on Saturday pitched for a leader from the community to be considered for the chief minister's post in case there is a leadership change or in the event of creation of additional deputy chief minister posts in Karnataka.

Balehonnur Rambhapuri seer Veera Someshwara Shivacharya Swamy said this a day after Srisaila Jagadguru Channa Siddharama Panditaradhya Swamiji made a similar demand.

The demand from Veershaiva-Lingayat seers came after Vokkaliga seer -- Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji of Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Math -- on Thursday raised the pitch for Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar as CM during the Kempegowda Jayanti event here to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bengaluru's founder. CM Siddaramaiah was present on the dais at the event.

Warning his partymen against making public statements on the CM and DCM issue in the interest of the party, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President earlier today had requested seers not to interfere in political matters.

"In case there is a situation to change (CM), in the election the dominant Veerashaiva-Lingayat community has supported Congress. Those heading the government should not see Veerashaiva-Lingayat's contribution to Congress with neglect," Veera Someshwara Shivacharya Swamiji said.

Speaking to reporters here, he pointed out that Veerendra Patil, a leader from the community, was replaced in the middle of his term as chief minister, and this had in a way turned the community against the party.

"People after feeling sick of BJP have once again favoured Congress and elected its candidates. So whenever changes are made -- some pontiffs have said -- the leader from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community be given the chief minister post, and in case, unable to give the CM post at least a community leader should be considered for Deputy CM post.

"Veerashaiva-Lingayats have been given positions in the cabinet just for namesake, this should not happen," he added.

Admitting that Dharma peethas speaking politically is not right, the seer said, but in a situation when the health of society is being disturbed, it is not wrong to speak.

He also advised Congress high command to take a strong stand and curtail such developments that cause divisions within the party, so that good can be done for people. "Or else, because of internal squabble the administrative system may get affected and thereby hampering the developmental activities." The comments of the seers have come amid demand by a few ministers, believed to be close to Siddaramaiah, to have three more deputy chief ministers -- from Veerashaiva-Lingayat, SC/ST and minority communities.

Shivakumar is a Vokkaliga -- a dominant community in the southern parts of the state. Currently, he is the only deputy chief minister.

A section within the Congress is of the opinion that the statement by the ministers seeking three more Deputy CMs, was part of a plan by Siddaramaiah's camp to keep Shivakumar in check, amid talks he might seek the CM post after two-and-half years of this government's tenure, and to counter his influence both in the government and party. PTI KSU KH