CM declares Indora Utsav as district-level festival

Shimla, Dec 14 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday announced that Indora Utsav-2024 will be celebrated as district-level festival from next year.

While greeting the people on the occasion of Indora Utsav, the chief minister praised the festival for its efforts in spreading awareness about drug abuse through cultural programmes. He said the efforts of local community to this cause are truly commendable.

He also distributed eligibility certificates to 14 children under the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana. He said this scheme has been started to support the education of children of widows and single women and the state government will bear all the expenses.

He said the state government is taking strong action against drug abuse, especially in areas near Punjab. He highlighted that the government has a law to seize the properties of those involved in the drug trade and properties of drug offenders in the Indora area have already been confiscated. He reassured that the government is fully committed to continuing its tough measures to combat the drug problem.

Sukhu also assured that adequate funds will be allocated for the development of the Indora assembly constituency. He also reaffirmed the state government's dedication to the overall development of Kangra district, work of expansion of Kangra Airport and the establishment of a Rs 300-crore state-of-the-art milk processing plant at Dhagwar.

Apart from this, the state government has given approval for water sports at Pong Dam and activities set to begin soon, he said.

"Since our government assumed office, we have focused on ensuring the welfare of the common people and numerous initiatives have been implemented to strengthen the rural economy" said the chief minister.

He further said the state government has increased the compensation for those affected by last year's disaster in Indora, from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

Sukhu reiterated that the state government has fulfilled seven key promises, including reinstating the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees in the very first cabinet meeting whereas the BJP government after forming their government in Rajasthan abolished it. He further said due to internal conflicts within the BJP, the party now was divided into five factions.

He said during the tenure of BJP the so-called double engine government in the state, there was a decline in every sector in Himachal Pradesh, whereas the present state government is bringing reforms that would lead to positive outcomes. PTI COR KSS KSS