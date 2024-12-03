CM dedicates Mata Baglamukhi Ropeway in Mandi district

Shimla, Dec 3 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Mata Baglamukhi Ropeway in Himachal's Mandi district.

The ropeway located on the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway connects Pandoh to Mata Baglamukhi Temple in Bakhli and is expected to significantly boost tourism in the region, a statement issued here said.

The chief minister said that the 800-meter-long ropeway constructed at a cost of Rs 53.89 crore was a marvel of modern engineering. It features a line speed of 6 metres per second (21.6 km/hr) and can carry up to 600 passengers per hour.

The Mata Baglamukhi ropeway was the only ropeway in the state that operates over a water body, the Pandoh Dam reservoir, bypasses 14 km of road travel and offers a scenic view for devotees and tourists.

It provides passengers with majestic views of the surrounding hills and the tranquil reservoir, he said and added, "This unique feature adds to the excitement of the ride, making it a standout attraction." The ropeway was expected to significantly increase the footfall at the Mata Baglamukhi Temple which was one of the most sacred pilgrims in the state, he said.

He said that the ropeway enhances access to the nature park developed by the Forest Department on the opposite side of the highway. This dual attraction was anticipated to draw tourists particularly those visiting popular destinations like Kullu-Manali, Kasol and Lahaul-Spiti.

Sukhu said that the project would not only provide a unique experience for visitors but also generate substantial economic opportunities for the local population.

"By promoting sustainable tourism and reducing travel time, the ropeway aligns with the commitment of the government to fostering infrastructure growth while preserving the natural beauty of the region," he added.

The chief minister also paid obeisance at Baglamukhi temple.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that Himachal Pradesh was poised to lead in ropeway projects, with the Shimla ropeway to be constructed with an outlay of Rs. 1,750 crore was set to become the second-largest in the world.

He said that the construction work on ropeways at Rohtang, Bijli Mahadev, Baba Balaknath and Chintpurni had also started. He said that the ropeways would enhance connectivity and provide a better experience to the tourists visiting the state. PTI BPL RT RT