CM Dhami announces installation of solar fencing to tackle human-wildlife conflict in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Dec 20 (PTI) To tackle the serious challenge of human-wildlife conflict in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday announced the installation of solar fencing and sensor-based alert systems.

He also announced the establishment of wildlife sterilisation centres and wildlife rehabilitation centres in every district.

Speaking to the media here, the chief minister said that several cases of human-wildlife conflict are being reported in the state.

He said in several parts of the state, wildlife such as elephants, nilgai, bears, leopards, and monkeys have damaged crops and physical infrastructure.

Effective action will be taken to reduce human-wildlife conflict by developing a security system with solar fencing and sensor-based alert systems in a phased manner, he said.

The chief minister claimed that modern wildlife sterilisation centres will be established under the Forest Department in every district for population control of wildlife such as langurs, monkeys, pigs, and bears.

In addition, wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centres will be opened in all the districts of the state, he said.

Dhami said that for this, a minimum of 10 Nali (a unit of land measurement in Uttarakhand) in the hilly forest area and a minimum of one acre of land in the plain forest area will be reserved.

He said that all these works will be done on top priority, and a strategy for their implementation will be presented within two weeks.

The chief minister said that the Forest Department will be given an additional amount of Rs 5 crore for resources such as nets, cages, and animal tranquilising equipment.

Dhami said necessary amendments will be made to the provisions of the Central Wildlife Act for the prevention of human-wildlife conflict.

He said that he had discussed this matter with Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Friday.