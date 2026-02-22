CM Dhami approves action against ineligible beneficiaries drawing dual pensions

Dehradun, Feb 22 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved action against those found drawing both government pension and other benefits under various social welfare pension schemes.

The direction came on Saturday after a recent data analysis by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) related to government pensions in Uttarakhand uncovered alleged irregularities, revealing that 1,377 people in the state were receiving double pension benefits.

The chief minister directed that such beneficiaries' pensions be discontinued and legal proceedings initiated against them. He also ordered a thorough probe into the matter and asked officials to fix accountability at every level.

Dhami issued strict instructions to ensure that the benefits of public welfare schemes in the state reach eligible individuals and that there be no negligence in their implementation.

The chief minister said the use of benefits such as old age and widow pensions under social security schemes by state government pensioners is against the rules.

He also directed officials to take action against those found guilty after a thorough investigation of such cases and to work vigilantly to prevent such recurrence in the future. Following this, all districts were asked to send a list of ineligible individuals for verification. PTI DPT RHL DV DV