CM Dhami asks panel to finalise rules for UCC implementation soon

Dehradun, Jul 22 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday asked an expert panel to finalise the rules and procedures to be operated under the Uniform Civil Code in a time-bound manner.

Chairing a meeting at the secretariat to review the preparations for the implementation of the UCC, Dhami said the work of the sub-committee constituted to execute the provisions of the UCC in a systematic manner and the action to be taken at the level of various departments should be finalised soon.

The training programmes planned for its implementation at various levels should also be held soon, Dhami said. Before the UCC is duly implemented, all aspects should be studied in depth, he said.

All departments concerned should work in coordination to create public awareness about the UCC on a large scale, the chief minister said at the meeting attended by Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, DGP Abhinav Kumar and members of the panel constituted for the implementation of the UCC.

Efforts are underway to implement the UCC in Uttarakhand by October this year.

A nine-member sub-committee headed by former chief secretary Shatrughna Singh was constituted soon after the passage of a legislation on the UCC in the state assembly in February this year to frame the rules for its implementation.

The UCC Act has already been given presidential assent.

Singh said that three sub-committees were formed to frame the rules for its implementation.

The sub-committee constituted to prepare the outline of the rules has held 43 meetings so far, and it will submit its report by August 31, he said.

Another sub-committee constituted for ease and transparency in the implementation of the rules will also submit its report by August 31, while the sub-committee constituted for capacity development and training will also submit its report by September 30, Singh said.

Various departments have been assigned the responsibility to effectively implement the UCC's provisions, he said.