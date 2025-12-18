CM Dhami expresses displeasure over delay in implementing ‘green cess’ collection

Dehradun, Dec 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday expressed strong displeasure over the delay in collecting a 'green cess' from vehicles entering Uttarakhand from other states and directed that the process be started immediately.

During a review meeting on the revenue collection status for the financial year 2025-26, the chief minister expressed his displeasure to the transport department officials regarding the delay in implementing the collection of the 'green cess' from vehicles from outside the state. He instructed them to start collecting the 'green cess' soon.

The plan to collect a 'green cess' from vehicles from other states was formulated with the objective of controlling pollution, protecting the environment, and promoting cleanliness in the state.

The chief minister instructed the officials to pay special attention to increasing revenue collection and to ensure that the set targets are met on time.

Emphasising the maximum use of AI-based technology for effective control of tax evasion, he directed that all work related to registration and licensing be digitised.

The chief minister said that while keeping environmental protection in mind, the forest resources should be utilised properly in the interest of the state, and a concrete plan should be made for better work in commercial plantation and medicinal herbs in the Terai regions.

He said that to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to make "this decade the decade of Uttarakhand," resource augmentation is being implemented in a mission mode.