CM Dhami flags off seers to Ayodhya for Ram temple opening

Haridwar, Jan 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday flagged off for Ayodhya a group of seers carrying waters from the sacred rivers of Uttarakhand.

"The forthcoming consecration ceremony at the Ram temple is a long-awaited moment. We have struggled and waited for years for this event," Dhami said while addressing a gathering at the Har ki Pauri here.

"We are blessed to witness the ceremony which has been made possible under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

The waters of the Ganga, Yamuna and other sacred rivers of the state being carried in urns by the seers will be offered to the deity during the 'Pran Prathishtha' of the Ram Lalla idol on January 22.

Many of these rivers including the Ganga, Yamuna and Saryu originate in this Himalayan state. Before the chief minister flagged off the seers from the Har ki Pauri, the water-filled urns were worshipped at the ghat in his presence.

The seers were showered with flowers from a helicopter.

