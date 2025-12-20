CM Dhami inaugurates 'Mushroom Village' in Haridwar

Dehradun, Dec 20 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday inaugurated a 'Mushroom Village' in Buggawala area of Haridwar district.

On the occasion, Dhami said this initiative is a significant step towards increasing farmers' income, strengthening the rural economy, and encouraging innovation in the agriculture sector.

He said that mushroom cultivation is an effective enterprise that yields high profits with less land, less water, and in less time, enabling farmers to earn additional income.

The chief minister said that this project will provide new self-employment opportunities to local youth and women, and will also strengthen self-help groups economically.

He expressed confidence that the 'Mushroom Village' model will serve as an inspiration for other regions of the state and will provide a new direction to agriculture-based entrepreneurship.

Dhami said that the state government is working with full commitment for the upliftment of farmers.

He said that under the 'Farm Machinery' bank scheme, farmers are being provided with up to 80 per cent subsidy on agricultural equipment, interest-free loans up to Rs 3 lakh, and free irrigation facilities from canals.

The CM informed that a provision of Rs 200 crore has been made for the construction of 'polyhouses' with the aim of increasing farmers' income, under which approximately 350 'polyhouses' have been established so far.

He also mentioned schemes such as a bonus of Rs 20 per quintal on wheat procurement, an increase of Rs 30 per quintal in sugarcane prices, the new apple policy, kiwi policy, 'State Millet Mission', 'Dragon Fruit' policy, and the 'Mahak Kranti' policy. PTI DPT NB