National

CM Dhami inspects Rs 256-crore women's sports college project in Champawat

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Dehradun, Feb 27 (PTI) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inspected the construction of Uttarakhand's first women's sports college in Chamanya districtm being built at a cost of Rs 256 crore.

During the visit to the Lohaghat area, the chief minister directed officials to ensure all work meets high-quality standards and is completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Dhami reviewed the progress of several facilities, including a football ground, an astro-turf hockey field, a volleyball court, a basketball court, and a synthetic athletics track.

He also took stock of the construction of a hostel with a capacity for 300 girls, staff quarters, an administrative building, an academic block, a multi-purpose auditorium and guest houses.

Union Minister of State and Lok Sabha MP Ajay Tamta accompanied the chief minister during the inspection.

Dhami said the college will provide international-standard training and housing to the state's daughters. ​"This institution will serve as a powerful platform for talented girls, particularly those from rural and hilly areas, to move forward," he said. PTI DPT AKY