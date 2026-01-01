CM Dhami launches 100 new public buses in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Jan 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off 100 new buses from his camp office on Thursday, saying it will strengthen Uttarakhand's public transport system.

A robust transport system is essential for improving civic amenities and economic development in the state, he said.

Dhami said the new buses of the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC) will help the state's tourism activities too.

He said the government is continuously working to strengthen the transport corporation. Thirteen new bus depots and workshops have been completed so far, while work on building bus depots at 14 other locations, including four ISBTs (inter-state bus terminals), is underway, he said.

Dhami said the new UTC buses are equipped with GPS, CCTV cameras, e-ticketing and other modern facilities and regular maintenance will will strengthen the safety of both passengers and employees.

Electric buses will also be included in the corporation's fleet soon, the CM said.

He added that the government has worked to address the interests of the UTC's employees by increasing their dearness allowance, implementing the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission, and filling employee vacancies. PTI DPT SKY SKY