CM Dhami, madrassa board chairman welcome passage of Waqf Bill

Dehradun, Apr 4 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday welcomed the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in both houses of Parliament, describing it as a "historic" legislation.

"Under the able leadership and guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill will definitely prove to be an important step towards protecting the rights of the deprived sections of the Muslim society, especially Muslim women and children. Heartfelt gratitude and congratulations on behalf of all the people of the state for this historic Bill!", Dhami said in a post on X. In another post on Facebook, Dhami said, "The central government is constantly striving to strengthen good governance and judicial reforms under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The objective of this Bill is to establish complete transparency, legal clarity and judicial balance in the management of Waqf properties." "This Bill has not been brought against any particular community, but to protect the rights of all citizens. Its implementation will stop false and illegal claims, which will enable fair resolution of disputes related to land and property. It will also be ensured that Waqf properties are not misused and they are used in the wider interest of the society," he said.

Uttarakhand Madrassa Board Chairman Mufti Shamoon Qasmi described the Bill as "historic" and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for its passage.

"Congratulations and thanks to the Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi ji and Hon’ble Cabinet Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju ji on the historic moment of the passing of the #Waqfamendmentbill in the Rajya Sabha. Now the amendment is cleared from both the Houses of Parliament and will pave the way for reform and transparency in working of Waqf boards and the Waqf property will be utilised for the poor and needy Muslims," Qasmi said in a statement.

"The Congress in 60 years of its rule had misused and destroyed Waqf properties," he said.