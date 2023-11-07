CM Dhami meets filmmakers in Mumbai, hard-sells U'khand as shooting destination

Dehradun, Nov 7 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday met members of the Hindi film industry in Mumbai to hard-sell the hill state as a destination for shooting movies. Dhami also told filmmakers about the facilities provided by the state government and assured them of further improvement in accordance with suggestions offered by them, said an official statement. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared his experience of shooting parts of "The Kashmir Files" in Mussoorie in the meeting held in a hotel at Mumbai's Juhu beach. "Apart from the government support, people were cooperative and friendly and the shoot went off without a hassle," the statement quoted Agnihotri as saying. Earlier, Chief Minister Dhami also went for a morning stroll with Mumbaikars along the Juhu beach and performed yoga with them.

He appealed to the locals to make yoga part of their daily routine to spread Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of a healthy and strong India, the statement said.

He also visited the Siddhivinayak Temple later in the day to offer prayers. Dhami held a roadshow in Mumbai on Monday to invite businessmen to Global Investors Summit to be held here on December 8-9 and signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 30,200 crore with various companies. The state government has so far signed MoUs worth Rs 1.24 crore with investors, the statement said. PTI ALM ALM KVK KVK