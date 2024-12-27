CM Dhami pays tribute to Manmohan Singh; seven-day state mourning in U'khand

Dehradun, Dec 27 (PTI) Paying rich tribute to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday praised him for giving a new direction to the country's economy.

After garlanding a portrait of the late Congress leader at Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district, Dhami said in a Facebook post, "Coming from an ordinary background, Manomohan Singh successfully served the country in different capacities. His contributions to giving India's economic policy a new direction has been commendable." Meanwhile, in compliance with the direction of the Union Home Ministry, a seven-day state mourning has been declared in Uttarakhand from December 26 to January 1 during which the national flag will fly at half mast at government offices.

No official entertainment programmes will be held during this period, an order issued by the state government said.

The architect of India's economic reforms, Singh passed away on Thursday night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 92.

The Congress leader, who steered the country for 10 years from 2004-2014 and helped set up the country's economic framework as finance minister before that, was a renowned name in the global financial and economic sectors. PTI ALM ARI