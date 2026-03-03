CM Dhami reviews preparations ahead of Amit Shah's visit to Uttarakhand on Mar 7

Dehradun, Mar 3 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday reviewed preparations ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state on March 7.

Dhami took a detailed review of the programme which will be held in Shah's presence at Bairagi Camp to mark the completion of four years of the Dhami government this month.

After thoroughly reviewing all arrangements, including stage arrangements, seating arrangements, parking, drinking water, electricity supply, sanitation, and traffic management, he directed officials to ensure everything is well organised, and completed in a timely manner.

The CM called upon all departments to work in coordination to make the programme a success.

Dhami was accompanied by Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, Garhwal Range Inspector General of Police Rajiv Swaroop, Haridwar District Magistrate Mayur Dixit, Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar, Rajya Sabha member and Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Mahendra Bhatt, and other party leaders.

In addition to a public meeting, exhibitions will be held at Bairagi Camp highlighting the state government's achievements and the speedy justice being provided to citizens since the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

This is Shah's second visit to Haridwar this year. He previously visited the city in January. PTI DPT NB NB