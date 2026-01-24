CM Dhami suspends Home Guards director over uniform procurement 'scam'

Dehradun, Jan 24 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday suspended Home Guards Director (Deputy Commandant) Amitabh Srivastava for his alleged involvement in the uniform procurement scam.

Dhami also ordered the formation of a joint inquiry committee to probe the matter.

The action was taken based on a report submitted to the government by the Director General of Home Guards and Civil Defence, which revealed a lack of transparency and rule violations in the tender process.

The case pertains to the procurement of uniform materials for Home Guards during the 2024-25 and 2025-26 financial years, in which allegations of financial irregularities in the tender process have surfaced.

It is alleged that around Rs 3 crore was paid for the purchase of uniforms and other items, while their actual cost was only about Rs 1 crore, officials said.

The chief minister clearly stated that the state government follows a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and that no irregularity or corrupt practice will be tolerated at any level.

He added that strict action will be taken against any officer or employee found guilty.