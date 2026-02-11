CM Dhami watches 'Godaan' movie

Dehradun, Feb 11 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday watched "Godaan", a film based on cow conservation.

After watching the film at a mall, CM Dhami described the film's subject matter as a meaningful and inspiring effort related to the Indian culture, rural life and the tradition of cow conservation. He said that such films play an important role in raising awareness about cow conservation and connecting the new generation with their cultural roots.

He said that the state government has made the film tax-free in Uttarakhand so that more people can watch it, and awareness about cow conservation can be widely spread.

The chief minister was accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Ganesh Joshi, Rekha Arya and other public representatives. PTI DPT MNK MNK