CM Dhami welcomes new criminal laws, calls British era laws 'archaic'

Dehradun, Jul 1 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday welcomed the implementation of the new criminal laws in the country, saying they replaced "archaic" and "complex" British era laws.

"It is a historic day. Introduction of the new criminal laws will replace the archaic British era laws which were complex and protective towards criminals. The new laws will make it easier for the police to catch criminals and ensure that they are not spared at any level," Dhami told reporters.

They will ensure the freedom of every citizen, human rights and equal treatment of all, the chief minister said.

They will also strengthen the criminal justice system, he said after a programme at the police headquarters here to mark the countrywide implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replacing the Indian Penal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code. The new criminal laws show the Modi government's commitment to rid the country of colonial laws, he said.

However, Congress leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat said the new laws have been implemented in a hurry and there should have been a debate on them before their implementation.

"The government is in a hurry to put its stamp on everything. The new criminal laws are a result of this," he said and warned against the consequences of "hurriedly taken decisions".