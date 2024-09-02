CM directs KPSC to reconduct exam following outrage over inappropriate translation of questions

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday directed Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) to reconduct the Gazetted Probationers' examination within two months, following outrage over alleged inappropriate Kannada translation of questions.

He said those responsible for these lapses have been relieved of their duties.

"In the light of reports of inappropriate Kannada translation of questions in the KPSC Gazetted Probationers' examination, I have directed KPSC to reconduct of the examination within 2 months to ensure fairness to all candidates," Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X'.

"The upcoming examination will be conducted with the utmost responsibility and accountability following all due diligence. We remain committed to upholding the integrity of our recruitment processes," he added.

There have been allegations of "poor and erroneous" translation from English to Kannada, in the question papers of preliminary examination conducted on August 27 for filling 350 gazetted probationary officer posts in the State, which had led to confusion among Kannada-medium students.