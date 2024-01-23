CM directs police to file case against Rahul Gandhi for 'provoking crowd'; Cong leader says Sarma's action helping his yatra

Guwahati/Hajo (Assam), Jan 23 (PTI) The political confrontation between Rahul Gandhi and Himanta Biswa Sarma escalated on the tenth day of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' on Tuesday with the Assam Chief Minister ordering a criminal case against the Congress leader for "provoking the crowd" and he hitting back, saying he doesn't get "intimidated" by such tactics.

Advertisment

Gandhi said Sarma's direction was because "he is scared" and asserted that his actions were only helping the yatra in getting publicity.

The state police didn't allow the Gandhi-led yatra to enter the capital city, triggering protests from Congress workers who removed barricades, resulting in a clash in which some Congress leaders, including state party president Bhupen Borah suffered minor injuries.

Reacting strongly to the action of Congress supporters trying to remove barricades, Sarma said he has instructed the Director General of Police to register a case against Gandhi for "provoking the crowd".

Advertisment

"These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such Naxalite tactics are completely alien to our culture. Your unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines have resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati,' Sarma added.

The bitter political duel between Sarma, once a staunch Congressman, and Rahul Gandhi, was out in the open with both leaders firing salvos at each other and the Congress blaming the state government for deliberately hindering its ex-chief’s yatra.

Sarma had quit the Congress in 2015, blaming Rahul Gandhi for his exit. The two have since clashed on many issues.

Advertisment

After Gandhi was stopped from entering the capital city, he addressed party supporters on the outskirts of the city and said,"We have broken barricades, but will not break the law".

"You should not think we are weak. Congress workers do not fear anyone...We will defeat the BJP in Assam and form the Congress government soon,"he told party workers and supporters, calling them "babbar sher" (lion)." Gandhi also claimed that he was "not allowed" to interact with students of a private university in Meghalaya as part of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' at the "instructions" of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He also lauded the police personnel for doing their job and said policemen were also clapping on his speech but hastened to add that they should not.

Advertisment

Later, Gandhi at a press conference said, "BJP had the experience of the earlier yatra, it started from Kanyakumari and they maintained that it would not have any impact. Slowly its impact started being felt and a crescendo was formed in Jammu and Kashmir. Now their thinking is to disrupt it first. The problem for them (BJP) is that by disrupting the yatra, they end up helping it." "So frankly, I want them to disrupt the yatra, stop me from going into colleges. They stopped us from going into a college, we spoke to students outside, and it was seen by the whole country. So I am happy, to do it (disrupt the yatra) as much as you (BJP) want, we are enjoying it. It is for our benefit," Gandhi said.

Asked about the hindrances and alleged violence against the yatra, Gandhi said at the presser, "I would not call it violence. He (pointing to the state Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah) got slightly hurt. We are tough people. We can take all this." On the BJP workers disrupting the yatra, Gandhi said they don't try to attack and even if they do, it does not affect him.

"I don't get scared of these things. I don't get intimidated. Abuse me, disturb me, or target me, I don't get intimidated. I fight for my truth and even if the whole world stands on the other side, it does not matter to me. Once I make up my mind and fight for my ideology, I do not get intimidated," the former Congress chief asserted.

Advertisment

The Congress leader also addressed a meeting in Barapeta.

"They are filing a case because there is fear in their mind. They fear that the people of Assam are standing against them like a storm...The Congress is going to form the next government in Assam and then we will see who is giving out messages and who is writing on Twitter", Gandhi said.

He urged people in Barapeta to open 'Mohabbat ki dukaan', saying they unite people while the BJP divides them for their own benefit.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, the state DGP said appropriate lawful action is being taken against those leaders and participants who instigated, led and participated in unlawful activities.

The yatra, which halted at Meghalaya on Monday night, reentered Assam on Tuesday morning.

Gandhi's scheduled interactions with students, civil society members and party leaders at the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya, in Ri Bhoi district bordering Assam were cancelled and he addressed students and others from atop his bus at the inter-state border.

"On being advised to stick to the original Advanced Security Liasoning (ASL) plan, the participants of road event, at the instigation of senior leaders tried to force their way by changing the route which was resisted by the @assampolice', the DGP posted on X.

The Yatra would be in Assam till Thursday. PTI SKC DG SSB PYK PYK