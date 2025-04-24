CM enquires about condition of TN man injured in Pahalgam terror attack

Chennai, Apr 24 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday enquired about the health condition of Dr Parameswaran injured in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, and assured all help to him on behalf of the state government.

The Chief Minister telephonically made the enquiry with Nayanthara, wife of Parameswaran undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Delhi, and conveyed to her the state's preparedness to extend all possible assistance in this regard, an official release here said.

He enquired about the details of the treatment being given to Parameswaran, who was among those injured in the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

About 40 people from Tamil Nadu who visited Jammu and Kashmir were safely brought to the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi, and on April 23 they boarded the train to Chennai, the release quoting the Chief Minister said. PTI JSP ROH