CM Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar pay tributes to Narlikar's mortal remains

Pune, May 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday offered floral tributes to the mortal remains of astrophysicist Dr Jayant Narlikar here.

Narlikar, 86, died in his sleep on early Tuesday morning.

His body was kept at the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), the institution he founded, for `darshan' on Wednesday.

People from all walks of life including science, art, music and literature came to pay last respects to Narlikar.

The last rites will be conducted at Vaikunth crematorium later in the day.