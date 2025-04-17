CM Fadnavis approves environmental clearances for Gargai dam near Mumbai

Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday gave his nod for the grant of wildlife and environmental clearances for the Gargai dam project in neighbouring Palghar district that will supply water to Mumbai.

The decision was taken at the 24th meeting of the Maharashtra State Wildlife Board, chaired by Fadnavis and attended by Forest Minister Ganesh Naik and senior officials, said a release.

The Gargai project is important for Mumbai's water requirements in view of growing population, the CM noted.

At present, seven lakes/reservoirs provide water to the country's financial capital.

He directed the Forest Department to issue necessary wildlife and environmental permissions, ensuring timely completion of the project, the official release added.

The Forest Department should submit a flawless proposal to the National Wildlife Board and obtain necessary wildlife and environmental clearances quickly, he said.

With the approval for the 844.8 hectares land diversion proposal, additional drinking water will be available for Mumbaikars, he noted.

During the meeting, there was also a detailed discussion on development projects in protected areas and ecologically sensitive zones along tiger movement corridors in the state.

These corridors must be determined according to the map on the Centre's Parivesh Portal, and the private land falling within them should be acquired with the consent of land owners, the CM said.

He also emphasized the need for voluntary acquisition of private land for afforestation, particularly along tiger movement corridors near tiger projects, in exchange for forest land acquired for infrastructure projects.

Approvals were also granted for reducing the land acquisition impact on residents of Janaiwadi in Chandoli National Park and for a floating solar energy project in the protected area of the Jayakwadi Bird Sanctuary, the release said. PTI MR KRK