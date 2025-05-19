CM Fadnavis hails legislature committees for crucial administrative, governance role

Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) Legislature committees are an essential part of the functioning of the legislature and play a crucial role in enabling understanding of administrative and governance processes, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the legislature committees formed for 2024-25, the CM said such committees are endowed with special powers to examine matters in detail.

"The functioning of the legislature does not take place solely in the House but also through committees. Due to time constraints in the House, in-depth discussions on certain topics are not always possible. In such cases, committees thoroughly study the issues and ensure justice is done," he said.

For instance, when the CAG report is presented in the legislature, it contains audit observations, after which concerned departmental secretaries are asked for explanations, facts are verified, and a final report is submitted to the House, he pointed out.

Highlighting the importance of the Petition Committee, Fadnavis said earlier it was believed the committee had little work.

He said he had personally submitted a petition in Nagpur regarding police housing, property rights for slum dwellers, and increasing the income limit for the non-creamy layer.

"The report based on that petition led to the issuance of a Government Resolution (GR) granting slum dwellers ownership rights. The involvement of committee members enriches both governance and legislative functioning," Fadnavis said.

Legislative Council Chairperson Ram Shinde said the work of legislature committees should proceed smoothly and properly, adding that their contribution is just as important during the non-session period as it is during sessions.

"India has adopted the values of parliamentary democracy, and our democracy remains strong due to its quality. Committees study specific subjects in detail and provide recommendations, which are presented in the legislature and acted upon," he said.

This makes them an effective part of the administration and decision-making process. With 29 committees formed this year, all members are expected to carry out their responsibilities efficiently, he said.

Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar said through the legislature committees, public representatives get the opportunity to contribute to legislative work.

They are able to clearly express their positions and ensure justice is done to specific issues, he said, adding that such committees also have the authority to hold the government accountable. PTI MR BNM