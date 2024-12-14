CM Fadnavis inaugurates Pune Book Festival 2024

Pune, Dec 14 (PTI) Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday inaugurated the Pune Book Festival 2024 at Fergusson College here.

The festival has more than 600 book stalls this time, the organisers said.

"An important event is being held in the state's cultural capital to promote reading culture. Punekars had given an overwhelming response to the book festival last year, I am happy that people will attend it this year too," Fadnavis told reporters.

Asked about the demolition notice sent to a Hanuman temple in Mumbai's Dadar area by the railways, he said the issue will be discussed and a solution will be found. "We will regularise it as per the rules," he added.

On cabinet expansion, he said, "We will give you information soon." PTI COR KRK