CM Fadnavis meets families of Pahalgam terror attack victims Ganbote and Jagdale

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met the families of Kaustubh Ganbote and Santosh Jagdale, who were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, in Pune on Saturday afternoon.

He first visited Ganbote's residence in Kondhwa and spoke to the deceased Punekar's wife Sangita, who survived the attack in the northern Union Territory.

Ganbote, who owned a 'farsan' (snacks) business, had gone to Kashmir along with his wife Sangita and the family of close friend Santosh Jagdale.

After meeting Ganbote, Fadnavis then headed to Jagdale's residence in Karvenagar. The CM spoke to Jagdale's daughter Asavari and wife Pratibha.

Jagdale and Ganbote were among the 26 persons who were gunned down by terrorists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.