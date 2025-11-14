CM Fadnavis meets Khattar, seeks Rs 2655 cr under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday met Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and sought release of Rs 2,655 crore for the state under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Khattar assured the funds would be released soon, an official release said.

Fadnavis, who met the Union minister in New Delhi, also pressed for viability gap funding for an 8,000 MWh battery storage project being developed by MSEDCL (Mahavitaran). The Union minister gave an assurance on extending support for the project, the release said.

Battery storage systems are used to store surplus renewable energy and release it during peak demand.

The Centre has already approved viability gap funding for a similar 4,500 MWh project, and tenders for it have been issued. Mahavitaran is now setting up another large-scale 8,000 MWh battery storage project for which the state has sought Central assistance.

The meeting also discussed transmission infrastructure for evacuating solar power, 18 major solar projects in Maharashtra, and solutions to technical challenges in the power grid.

Fadnavis briefed Khattar on various initiatives undertaken in Maharashtra's energy sector, including resource adequacy plan, Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana, battery energy storage systems, and pumped-storage projects, it said. PTI MR BNM