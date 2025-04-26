CM Fadnavis meets Pahalgam terror attack victim Kaustubh Ganbote's kin in Pune

Pune, Apr 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met the family of Kaustubh Ganbote, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, in Pune on Saturday afternoon.

He spoke to Ganbote's kin at their house in Kondhwa.

Ganbote, who owned a 'farsan' (snacks) business, had gone to Kashmir along with his wife Sangita and the family of close friend Santosh Jagdale.

The CM is also scheduled to visit Jagdale's house to offer condolences to his family.

Jagdale and Ganbote were among the 26 persons who were gunned down by terrorists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. PTI SPK BNM