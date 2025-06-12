CM Fadnavis seeks separate policy for rehabilitation of residents of slums on hills

Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday asked officials to draft a separate policy for the rehabilitation of those residing in slums on hills.

He was speaking at a review meeting of the state Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), said a statement from his office.

"There are many slums on hills in big cities, including Mumbai. Such slums become dangerous during monsoons due to landslides and rockfalls," the CM said.

Fadnavis then directed that a separate policy be prepared for such slums.

He also directed that eligible slum dwellers should be rehabilitated near their current place of residence, the statement said.

The decision to purchase land for the SRA building was also taken during the meeting.

A system should be created to alert authorities about encroachment through a digital system developed by the Bhaskaracharya Space Applications and Geo-Information Institute in Ahmedabad in collaboration with the Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre (MRSAC), the chief minister said.

It should be used for the detection of encroachment in mangrove forests too besides the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Fadnavis said, adding that it should be linked to the PM Gatishakti portal.

A door-to-door survey of slums in the state based on the biometric method should be completed by December and even the closed houses should be recorded, he said.

Development through joint partnership should be given priority, the chief minister said.

Fadnavis also directed officials to form a cell of retired officers of the Mumbai municipal corporation to accelerate the cluster development plan. PTI MR KRK