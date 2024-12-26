CM Fadnavis seeks tangible results through 100-day action plans of various ministries

Mumbai, Dec 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday held a meeting with officials of various departments and asked them to deliver tangible results by implementing 100-day action plans. To ensure holistic development of the state, all departments are preparing 100-day action plans, an official release said here.

While Fadnavis was sworn in on December 5 after the BJP-led coalition won a massive victory in assembly polls, portfolios were allocated to ministers only on December 21.

The 100-day plan is expected to include people-centric schemes, initiatives that leverage technology to provide seamless benefits to citizens, and measures to ensure that Maharashtra maintains its leadership in development, the release said.

Fadnavis reviewed the 100-day action plans of the Higher and Technical Education, Forest, and Agriculture departments at the meeting held at the Sahyadri state guesthouse.

The Forest Department should adopt artificial intelligence and information technology to minimize conflicts between wildlife and humans, he said.

He suggested the establishment of a rapid response team of trained personnel to provide swift assistance in such situations, the release said.

Additionally, innovative initiatives should be permanently implemented to foster a cultural practice of tree plantation, the CM said.

Fadnavis also highlighted the need to address the problems arising due to the growing leopard population in the state, by relocating the animals to sanctuaries in other states if necessary.

The capacity of leopard shelters should be increased, the CM said.

Fadnavis also instructed officials to formulate a policy for establishing a carbon credit company. To encourage urban afforestation, he recommended implementing the Miyawaki tree plantation method.

The agriculture department was directed to make farmers the focal point of its action plan, and ensure effective implementation of relevant schemes.

The Higher and Technical Education Department was asked to take steps to attract foreign universities to India and facilitate the establishment of educational campuses, the release said. PTI MR KRK