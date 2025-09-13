CM Fadnavis should address anarchy caused by Maratha-OBC quota issue through dialogue: Raut

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 13 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to hold a dialogue with leaders of Maratha and OBC communities and resolve the "anarchy" caused by the reservation issue.

Addressing a press conference, Raut said suicides were taking place in the state over the quota issue.

The Maharashtra government's September 2 GR on implementing the Hyderabad Gazette, which will allow eligible members of the Maratha community to apply for Kunbi caste certificates, has caused restlessness among the Other Backward Classes community, as it will enable eligible Marathas to claim quota under the OBC category.

Bharat Karad, a 35-year-old man, committed suicide in Latur district of the state allegedly out of fear that the OBC reservation will be impacted due to the Government Resolution (GR) issued in response to the Maratha quota stir led by Manoj Jarange.

"Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should come forward and hold a press conference to address the concerns of people related to the issue of reservation. Then be it Maratha, OBC or any other community, he should give straightforward answers on behalf of the government, with proof," Raut said.

The press conference should be held in Marathwada, the Rajya Sabha member demanded.

"You should hold a dialogue to address the anarchy caused due to the OBC and Maratha reservation issue," the Sena (UBT) leader said.

The CM should also invite Maratha activist Jarange and NCP minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal to the press conference and only then there will be peace in Maharashtra, he added.

Raut claimed that there was no unease in the Congress due to the meeting between Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray.

"We have spoken to Maharashtra Congress leaders about this and even with the party's top leadership on what we are doing in the state," he said in response to a question.

Uddhav visited Raj's residence earlier this week amid a buzz of an alliance between the parties of the two cousins.

After the meeting, Raut had said Uddhav had gone to meet his aunt and Raj's mother Kunda. Raj and Uddhav are both maternal as well as paternal cousins. However, MNS leaders insisted that the two leaders met to discuss the broad contours of a possible alliance.

A section of the Congress has reservations over the Shiv Sena (UBT) joining hands with the MNS for the local body polls.

Sena (UBT) and Congress are part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) along with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). PTI AW PR NP