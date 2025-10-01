CM Fadnavis to hand over appointment letters to over 10,000 candidates on Oct 4

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will on October 4 distribute appointment letters to 10,309 candidates including 5,187 persons selected under the compassionate appointment policy, his office said on Wednesday.
In a first, more than 10,000 persons will thus join government service on the same day, the CMO statement noted.
The main function to distribute these letters will be held in Mumbai in the presence of Fadnavis and deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, while guardian ministers will distribute the letters in their respective districts.
The spouse or children of government employees who die in service get a job under the compassionate appointment policy.
Many such cases were pending for years due to technical and administrative delays, the CMO statement said, adding that Fadnavis recently directed the General Administration Department to expedite the process, and oversaw the formulation of a new compassionate appointment policy.
Besides, 5,122 candidates selected for clerk-typist positions through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will also get appointment letters on this occasion, marking a first-of-its-kind event where more than 10,000 candidates will join government service on the same day, the statement said.
Of the new appointees, 3,078 candidates are from Konkan division, 2,597 from Vidarbha, 1,674 from Pune, 1,250 from Nashik and 1,710 from Marathwada.
Fadnavis described the event as a key milestone in his government's administrative reform programme.