CM Flags Off 18 E-Taxis Under Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgaar Scheme in Shimla

Shimla, Oct 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday flagged off 18 e-taxis under the Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgaar Start-up Yojna (RGSSY) from his official residence, Oakover.

The beneficiaries include four youth from Shimla, three each from Kangra and Kinnaur, two each from Chamba, Kullu, and Solan, and one each from Hamirpur and Sirmaur districts, a statement issued here said.

The state government provided a total subsidy of Rs 1.28 crore for the purchase of these e-taxis. Under the scheme, the government offers a 50 per cent subsidy on e-taxi purchases and, so far, Rs 5.64 crore has been disbursed to 79 eligible youth across the State.

The chief minister said that the initiative would not only provide gainful employment to the youth but also ensure assured income for five years by attaching these e-taxis with government departments and corporations, with a provision for a two-year extension.

During the current financial year, the Government has already provided Rs 2.72 crore as a subsidy to 40 eligible youth under this scheme, he added.

Highlighting the government's commitment to green initiatives, the chief minister said that Rs 66.41 crore has been allocated for the purchase of electric vehicles in the current financial year, reinforcing the State's efforts to preserve the environment and make Himachal Pradesh a green state.