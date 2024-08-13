CM flags off 'Tiranga Marathon' in Jaipur

Jaipur, Aug 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday flagged off a 'tiranga marathon' under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Jaipur.

He said the tricolour is a symbol of national self-respect, unity and integrity.

"Through this tricolour marathon, we are all expressing our gratitude to the country," he said.

Sharma said the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi awakens the feeling of national self-respect and pride in every citizen of the country.

Started under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the campaign has now become a mass movement, he said.

Organised by the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation, the marathon was flagged off from the Albert Hall. PTI SDA TIR TIR