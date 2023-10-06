CM Gehlot announces three new districts in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 6 (PTI) Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced the formation of three new districts in poll-bound Rajasthan, taking their total number to 53.

The announcement comes before the Model Code of Conduct takes effect in the state. The Model Code comes into force when the date for assembly elections, due later this year, are formally announced.

The Rajasthan government had earlier notified the formation of 17 new districts following Cabinet approval to take their total number to 50.

The 17 new districts formally came into being in August. Now, with the announcement to create three districts -- Malpura, Sujangarh and Kuchaman City -- the number of districts in Rajasthan will further rise to 53.

"According to public demand and recommendation of a high-level committee, three new districts will be created in Rajasthan -- Malpura, Sujangarh and Kuchaman City. Now Rajasthan will have 53 districts," Gehlot said in a post on X.

In future also, matters such as demarcation of districts will continue to be resolved on the basis of the committee's recommendations, he said.

The government had earlier turned Deedwana-Kuchaman, previously part of Nagaur, into a new district. Now, Kuchaman City has been announced as a separate district.

Sujangarh is currently a part of Churu while Malpura will be carved out of Tonk.

Some locals in Sujangarh had been holding protests to demand a new district for some time.

Gehlot told reporters that the demands from other areas will also be examined. The work to demarcate the new districts will be done jointly by the Ramlubhaya Committee, which recommended the formation of the new districts, and the revenue department.

Speaking on Gehlot's announcement, Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia said it is clear that the chief minister is under political pressure.

"The Congress will not gain any benefit as the decision (to create three new districts) came after a public protest and was not the government's intention," he said.

The 17 districts announced earlier were Jaipur Rural, Jodhpur Rural, Apupgarh, Balotra, Beawar, Deeg, Didwana-Kuchaman, Dudu, Gangapur City, Kekri, Kotputli-Behror, Khairthal-Tijara, Neem ka Thana, Phalodi, Slumber, Sanchore and Shahpura. PTI SDA SZM