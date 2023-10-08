CM Gehlot meets farmer who accused BJP of misusing his picture in poster

Jaipur, Oct 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday met the 70-year-old farmer, at his residence in Jaisalmer, whose picture was shown in the poster released by the BJP under its campaign 'Nahi Sahega Rajasthan'.

The poster, which shows the photo of a farmer and claims that the land of more than 19,000 farmers in Rajasthan was auctioned after they failed to repay their bank loans, has been plastered in several parts of the state.

The farmer, Madhuram Jaipal of Jaisalmer, had alleged that his photo was misused by the BJP in the poster.

"We will get it removed (poster). Okay. Don't worry. The BJP has put up the posters. The BJP has become an expert. If the BJP has done it dishonesty, they will repent. Why do you worry," Gehlot said in a video message shared on X.

In the post, Gehlot said, "Hamare kisan ko kyu kiya badnam, BJP se puch raha hai Rajasthan (Rajasthan seeks to know from the BJP as to why it has defamed our farmer)." He also asked Jaipal if he was getting benefits of the government schemes that were provided under inflation relief camps.

Madhuram had said he had asked the local BJP leaders to remove the photo otherwise he would take legal action. PTI AG CK