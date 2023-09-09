CM Gehlot offers prayers at Ramdevra Temple in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer, Sep 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot visited Ramdevra Temple here on Saturday and offered prayers.

Gehlot offered prayers at the 'samadhi' of folk deity Baba Ramdev and prayed for the prosperity, social harmony, love, brotherhood and human welfare in the state.

The chief minister said that devotees from many states come to the temple, which is considered a centre of faith across the country.

“The arrangements here are better than before. From here we should take a pledge to keep the country united,” he said.

The state government is ensuring that the benefits of public welfare schemes reach the last person, gehlot said.

Minority Affairs Minister Shale Mohammad, Rajasthan Livestock Development Board Chairman Rajendra Singh Solanki, Jodhpur Mayor Kunti Deora Parihar also visited the temple with the chief minister. PTI SDA SKY SKY