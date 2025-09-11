CM Gupta announces committees for organising Ramleela, Durga Puja festivals in Delhi

New Delhi, Sept 11 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced the formation of committees for preparations to organise a grand Ramleela and Durga Puja festivals in the city, headed by cabinet ministers in her government.

Social Welfare minister Ravindra Indraj Singh will be the chairman of the Ramlila Committee while Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa will head the panel on Durga Puja celebrations, a Delhi Chief Minister Office said in a statement on Thursday.

The Ramleela committee members include BJP MLAs Ashok Goyal, Anil Kumar Sharma, Shyam Sharma, Sanjay Goyal, and Sandeep Sahrawat. Divisional Commissioner, Neeraj Semwal, is appointed the member secretary of the committee, it said.

"The committees were formed to ensure prompt resolution of potential challenges and difficulties related to these religious events," Gupta said in the statement.

Members of Durga Puja committee include BJP MLAs Neeraj Basoya, Ravindra Negi, Chandan Chaudhary, and Karnail Singh. The Divisional Commissioner will also serve as member secretary of this committee, it added.

The committees will maintain constant dialogue with the organisers of these religious festivities, prioritising their needs and suggestions, and taking immediate decisions to provide them with relief, the statement said.