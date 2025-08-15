CM Gupta greets children amid heavy downpour after her Independence Day speech

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) The rain at the Chhatrasal Stadium was relentless all morning on Friday, where Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta gave her maiden Independence Day speech; however, she took it in her stride, and post her address, met schoolchildren in the downpour, even waving away an umbrella offered by her security staff.

Drenched but smiling, Gupta clicked photographs with the children and shook hands with parade participants and security personnel. "Everything is moving in the right direction with transparency and dedication. I have much more to share with you, but I can see the rain is getting heavier, and my young children are still seated bravely in it," she said.

The chief minister also asked the crowd to applaud themselves and the parade participants for not taking cover during the event despite the heavy rain.

The ceremony unfolded under heavy showers that tested the endurance of participants and spectators. A few members of the marching contingents lost consciousness after the parade and had to be helped to the stands, while others stood their ground, drawing praise from the chief minister for their "true act of patriotism".

In her speech, Gupta pledged to rejuvenate the Yamuna river, create world-class infrastructure, free the city from filth, corruption, and red tape, and launch Rs five ‘Atal Canteens’ for the needy. She also announced a welfare board for gig workers and promised a 'pucca' house for every slum resident.

"I want to extend my heartfelt respect to our brave soldiers, to the children, to the brothers and sisters here, who have shown such strength and dedication even in this heavy rain," she said, before making her way into the sodden field to thank them personally. PTI MHS MHS MPL MPL