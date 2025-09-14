CM Gupta hails Malayali community's contribution towards enriching Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday joined the Onam celebrations in Delhi and commended the Malayali community for their contributions in enriching the national capital.

Gupta attended the Onam Ponnonam festivities at the JLN Auditorium, AIIMS campus, noting that this year's celebrations began at the Chief Minister Seva Sadan with Malayali families. She expressed that the cultural pageants, floral decorations, and traditional Kerala cuisine made her feel as though she were in Kerala itself.

Praising the Malayali community, she emphasised that Kerala is renowned for its culture and spirit of service, highlighting the global recognition of the community's contributions to nursing and healthcare. Former Union minister V Muraleedharan and other dignitaries were present at the event.

Later, at the Kerala School in Vikas Puri, the chief minister inaugurated the 171st Shri Narayan Guru Jayanti celebrations. In her tribute, she stated that the saint's life inspires society to break down caste barriers and embrace equality.

Gupta remarked that people of Kerala origin have enriched Delhi through their hard work, values, and cooperation. She affirmed that diversity is the true strength of Delhi and that the government is committed to building an inclusive capital.

Gupta also participated in various programs of the Arya Samaj in the capital. She acknowledged the historical and inspirational contributions of the Arya Samaj to society and nation-building. Referencing Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, she noted that his teachings on truth, harmony, and values, along with his contributions to women's empowerment, have had a lasting impact.

She attended the 47th Foundation Day celebrations of the Central Arya Yuvak Parishad at Defence Colony and later joined the closing ceremony of the annual festival at Arya Samaj Ved Mandir, Pitampura.

Commending the dynamism of the Arya Samaj, the chief minister stated that its core mission has always been public welfare and social service. She remarked that it was due to Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati's efforts that daughters gained opportunities to progress, which is why she herself was able to become chief minister.

Gupta further noted that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom she likened to a saint, Delhi has the potential to become the best city. She also highlighted the programs being conducted to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Dayanand Saraswati. PTI SLB MPL MPL