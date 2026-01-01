CM Gupta prays for 'prosperous Delhi' at Hanuman temple to mark new year

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta prayed at the Marghat Wale Hanuman temple on the first day of the new year for the prosperity and happiness of the public.

She extended her wishes to the people of the city for 2026 and said, "May the new year bring development and prosperity for Delhi. All of us together will endeavour with full dedication to make a better, Viksit Delhi." The chief minister visited the ancient Hanuman Temple and prayed for happiness, peace, prosperity, and a bright future for the nation and the people of the capital, said a Delhi CMO statement.

She expressed her wish that Delhi continues to move forward on the path of progress and emerges as a strong, developed capital.

The chief minister also said that Lord Hanuman symbolises truth, courage, service, and determination. His blessings inspire everyone to walk the path of public welfare, devotion to duty, and positive thinking, she added.