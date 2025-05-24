CM Gupta presents 'Viksit Delhi' roadmap in NITI Aayog meet, says Yamuna, infra upgrade, water supply top priorities

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday presented the roadmap of "Viksit Delhi" at the NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting involving infrastructure upgrade through a 4-S formula -- Scope, Scale, Speed and Skill -- and make the capital the "most livable" city in the world by 2047.

Addressing the gathering during the meeting, Gupta said that Yamuna rejuvenation, infrastructure development and piped water supply to every household in Delhi are the priorities of her government.

She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre's assurance for "full support and cooperation" in Delhi's infrastructure development, said a statement from the CM's office.

"The chief minister expressed gratitude towards the prime minister on behalf of women of the country for respecting their honour by a strong reply through armed forces when sisters lost their husbands in Pahalgam," the statement said.

Elaborating on the "Viksit Delhi" roadmap, the chief minister said the Delhi government has aimed to make the capital a stable and "most livable" city of the world by 2047.

"For this it's our goal that everyone in Delhi has access to nutritious food, clean water, inclusive and quality education, universal health coverage, skill training, employment and the city becomes garbage free, hi tech research capital and a global cultural centre," she said in the statement.

Gupta said the Delhi government is working to develop an excellent infrastructure through a 4-S formula for a holistic development of the city.

The chief minister said seamless connectivity is the goal of the Delhi government and thanked Prime Minister Modi for financing various projects, including highways, elevated roads, Metro corridors and other such infrastructure, by allocating huge funds in recent years.

"Pollution-Free Delhi is a priority of the Delhi government for which it has aimed to transform the entire public transport buses to electric ones. There is a target to start operation of 2,000 electric buses in the city by the year end," she added.

Gupta in her address said the Delhi government has also approved a top up subsidy of Rs 30,000 on installation of domestic solar panels besides Rs 78,000 offered under PM Surya Ghar Yojna of the Centre.

Removal of garbage dumps in the city is progressing fast and the government is resolved to make Delhi a "Zero Emission" city by 2047, she added.

The chief minister said that her government is working to make Delhi a "Green Economy" through stepwise efforts and installing rooftop solar panels on government buildings and added the city generates only 10 per cent of its energy need.

"The Delhi government has targeted to generate 750 MW of solar power generation to fill this gap," she added.

Gupta also expressed her government's goal to stem "preventable deaths" through various schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, Vay Vandana, Ayushman Arogya Mandir and PM Jan Aushadhi Kendra.

The Delhi government has also prepared a comprehensive, time bound scheme to ensure tap water in every household of Delhi, she said and added that the work on it has begun and water treatment plants are being set up.

The chief minister said that Yamuna rejuvenation was a "challenging responsibility" and it was her government's topmost priority along with rain water harvesting and water conservation.

"The Delhi government is committed to this. Our resolve is that Yamuna is not only a clean river but also a symbol of cultural renaissance of the city," said Gupta highlighting that her regime is setting up 40 new decentralised sewage treatment plants to clean the river.

"Under the leadership of the prime minister and cooperation with the NITI Aayog, we are committed to make Delhi a clean, inclusive city by 2047 and establish it as a the best urban models in the world," she asserted.

After the meeting held at Bharat Mandam here, the chief minister said that it was a wonderful experience for her, as several states shared their good practices and also received guidance from Prime Minister Modi.

She told reporters that the chief ministers from various states "unanimously" appreciated Operation Sindoor and congratulated the armed forces and Prime Minister Modi.

Gupta, who attended her first meeting of the NITI Aayog's Governing Council after taking charge as the chief minister of the BJP government in February this year, said that it was a very good experience as she learnt a lot by listening to other states.

"The best part of the meeting for me was that all the chief ministers unanimously and in one voice appreciated Operation Sindoor and congratulated the armed forces and the prime minister," she said.

It was pleasing to see that entire India is united, the chief minister added.

Ahead of attending the NITI Aayog meeting, Gupta earlier in the day accused the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime of not raising the issues of Delhi's interests before the Centre's policy think-tank for years. PTI VIT AS AS