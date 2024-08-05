CM hails HC order on Ladki Bahin Yojana, slams 'sly step brothers' for filing PIL

Mumbai/Pune, Aug 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday criticised those who had gone to court against his government's Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, under which women with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh will get monthly financial aid of Rs 1,500.

The PIL filed by these "sly step brothers" has been rejected by court, he said in Pune.

"More than 1.05 crore applications have been approved under the scheme and these numbers will go up. By Raksha Bandhan, the money will be transferred into the accounts of the women beneficiaries," Shinde said.

The Bombay High Court on Monday said the Maharashtra government's 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' is a beneficiary scheme for women and cannot be said to be discriminatory.

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by city-based chartered accountant Naveed Abdul Saeed Mulla seeking to quash the scheme.

"It is a policy decision, so we cannot interfere unless there is violation of any fundamental rights," the court said while dismissing the PIL.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande said the Bombay High Court's dismissal of a petition against the scheme was a tight slap on the face of the opposition parties.

"The Bombay High Court's decision has reinforced the Mahayuti government's people-oriented initiative. This decision is a significant setback for the opposition, affirming the continuation of the scheme, which aims to provide benefits to women," she said.

The court's decision ensures beneficiaries will receive the scheme's benefits on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Kayande said. PTI ND SPK BNM