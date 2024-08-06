CM has ordered enquiry on ration cards issued to 'ineligible people': Pondy Speaker

Puducherry, Aug 6 (PTI) Puducherry Assembly witnessed noisy scenes on Tuesday with independent members levelling several charges against the Department of Civil Supplies and Consumer Welfare that 'red colour ration cards' meant for poor families were issued to 'ineligible people'.

Independent member from Tirunallar constituency in Karaikal, P R Siva, who was speaking on the budget presented by Chief Minister N Rangasamy in the House on August 2, referred to various irregularities in issuing red colour cards to ineligible persons. He also alleged that yellow colour ration cards meant for the 'above poverty line' category were issued 'red colour cards' meant for those coming under the 'below poverty line category'.

Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Sai J Saravanan Kumar rejected the allegations and said complaints can be made with the officials of the Department of Civil Supplies and Consumer Welfare.

Another independent member, Angalane, said that ineligible people should be removed from the ration cards and also sought a CBI probe to identify the 'blunders'.

Speaker R Selvam pointed out that the chief minister had initiated an enquiry into the ineligible people being issued the red colour cards. He said that there were also irregularities in granting the cards. The chief minister would come out with a detailed report in the current session of the Assembly, he said.

Later, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings for the day. PTI COR KH