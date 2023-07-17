CM has released Rs 62.70 crore to deal with flood situation: Punjab Minister Jimpa

Chandigarh, Jul 17 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has released Rs 62.70 crore for all districts to deal with the flood situation, Punjab's Disaster Management Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said on Monday.

"This amount will be used for the repair of water supply schemes, flood-affected roads and bridges, for evacuating people to safer places, to provide clean drinking water and supply of fodder to livestock etc," he said, according to an official statement.

Jimpa said that recently Chief Minister Mann had announced Rs 71.50 crore as flood relief fund out of which Rs 62.70 crore has been released to all the deputy commissioners and departments to deal with the flood situation.

Also, Rs 10 crore has been released to the Water Supply and Sanitation Department for the repair of water supply, drainage and sewage.

According to the statement, apart from this amount, the Chief Minister had released the first installment of Rs. 33.50 crore to all Deputy Commissioners last week to deal with the flood situation.

Several districts of Punjab and Haryana were battered by heavy downpour last week that has left normal life paralysed and flooded vast tracts of residential and agricultural land. According to official data, 32 people have died in Punjab in rain-related incidents. PTI SUN TIR TIR