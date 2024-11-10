CM Hemant Soren promises continued welfare for Jharkhand, targets BJP’s failures

Chakradharpur (Jharkhand), Nov 10 (PTI) Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday said the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has a long history of defending "jal, jungle, jameen" and the rights of adivasis and moolvasis, and emphasized that the efforts of his government over the past five years were aimed at effectively implementing these ideals.

Addressing a public meeting at Char Mode Maidan in West Singhbhum's Chakradharpur assembly constituency in support of party candidate and MLA Sukhram Oraon, Soren said, "Our government has taken cognisance of the problems being faced by the people here." Emphasising the significance of his government's programme, 'Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar,' Soren said, "The objective was to ensure that government officials visit door-to-door and resolve people's issues in remote villages, even setting up tents to reach inaccessible areas." "We organised various programmes in Kolhan region, which consists of East and West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts, and told people that our government will function from villages, not from Ranchi," Soren said.

Attacking the BJP-led NDA government, which had been in power for the majority of Jharkhand's existence, Soren said, "The lotus and double-engine government made the state poorer and pushed it into backwardness. However, our government has pulled the state from the quagmire and set it back on the path of development." "The people of the state are very poor. They had to mortgage their jewelry or sell it just to pay school fees for their children or clear electricity bills. But our government has shouldered their burden by implementing various welfare schemes," Soren said.

Referring to the 200-unit free electricity quota, Soren took a dig at the previous government, saying, "We were never sure whether people used to get electricity or not under the BJP government, but the bills certainly kept coming. Today, people are getting uninterrupted power supply, and no electricity bills, thanks to the 200-unit free power scheme." Soren also spoke about the 'Mainya Samman Yojana,' saying, "The amount provided under this scheme will be increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 per month starting December. If our government is voted back to power, we will send Rs 1 lakh into the accounts of beneficiaries." He questioned why the BJP government had not implemented such schemes during its 20 years in power, saying, "Why did the BJP not bring in the old age or widow pension schemes, waive electricity bills, or offer loan waivers for farmers during its rule? The BJP snatched away post-retirement pension benefits, but our government reintroduced the old pension scheme..

Criticising the BJP for bringing in leaders from across the country to campaign for the elections, Soren remarked, "Senior BJP leaders have been flying around in 50-60 helicopters like vultures." He cautioned the people, saying, "Be alert to their venom. These frauds come here making false promises. They will try to break the party, destroy your homes, communities, and the state itself. Be careful of such forces." Soren also lashed out at certain community leaders from the Ho, Munda, Santal, Kharia tribes, accusing them of becoming BJP agents and brokers. "They carry BJP flags and divide society," he said. PTI BS MNB