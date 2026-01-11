CM holds lunch with youngsters, underscores their crucial role in developing Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) On the eve of National Youth Day celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hosted a lunch for youngsters, asserting that they have a crucial role to play in achieving the goals of 'Vikshit Delhi'.

In an informal interaction with young people, Gupta took feedback from them and highlighted that they are the backbone of Delhi's development vision.

During the discussion, she also presented a report card of her government's work over the past 11 months and outlined a comprehensive roadmap for a developed Delhi, a statement by the CMO said.

Addressing the youth, the CM said that January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, symbolises the energy and ideas of young people.

"In the same spirit, she urged the youth to remain in continuous dialogue and actively contribute through complaints, suggestions, and solutions to make Delhi and the country better," she said.

She encouraged the youth to share their views on the government's performance over the past 11 months, raise questions, and highlight areas where adequate work was not carried out in earlier years. She also invited them to suggest how they envision Delhi's development over the next 11 years.

Around 30 youngsters from Delhi participated in the programme. The participants asked about government's plan to handle various issues like waste management including removal of three garbage mountains.

The CM explained that earlier the bio-mining capacity was limited, allowing only 10,000-11,000 metric tonnes of waste to be processed daily. After her government assumed office, bio-mining capacity has been tripled to 30,000-35,000 metric tonnes per day through drone surveys, time-bound deadlines, and expansion of machinery.

Approximately 45 acres of land freed from garbage mountains have been planted with bamboo, which serves as a major source of oxygen and strengthens soil stability.

She clarified that there is no gap between the government's goals and implementation, and that it has set a target to completely eliminate two major garbage mountains by the end of 2026.

On a question related to street dogs, Gupta said the Delhi government does not believe in any form of cruelty towards animals.

All actions are being taken strictly in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines. She informed that the government has revitalised 17 veterinary hospitals, enhanced staff and facilities, and partnered with NGOs for sterilisation and vaccination.